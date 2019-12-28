Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

How Kate, Pippa and mum Carole Middleton stay so slim

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
How Kate, Pippa and mum Carole Middleton stay so slimShe will be 65 in four weeks' time, but there is no doubt that Carole Middleton, grandmother of the future King George, is in majestically trim shape.Spotted on the beach on the Caribbean island of St Barts, where she is holidaying...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LoukiaBorrell

Loukia Borrell God Almighty. I just can't believe how the Middletons are dogged by the paps. LOL. They may never admit it, but the… https://t.co/xXG6tChQ1r 22 hours ago

BiddyThe

TheIrishBiddy Yesterday Kate Middleton joined Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess Anne ... https://t.co/PLejeRJ99c via @Femail 1 day ago

windsorsworld

not windsor https://t.co/UbEiSldsPD sorry to spoil your dinner - this is why Kate is skiing this January - Mustique will be later 2 days ago

RoyalObserver1

mindfullyobserving🌈❤️💕 Pippa, James, Carole Middleton & Michael show off stunning figures in St Barth's enjoying the sun on their annual h… https://t.co/5SPLcJaLKG 2 days ago

RoyalObserver1

mindfullyobserving🌈❤️💕 Pippa and Carole Middleton show off stunning figures in St Barth's Middleton family regularly enjoy Caribbean geta… https://t.co/SVRhkpgQY8 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.