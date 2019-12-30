Global  

Red lingerie and lucky fish: New Year's Eve traditions in Europe

Deutsche Welle Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Europeans celebrate a wide variety of New Year's Eve traditions. From Scotland to Turkey, here are the most remarkable customs to ring in the New Year.
News video: Drinking responsibly over New Year's

Drinking responsibly over New Year's

 The California Highway Patrol Maximum Enforcement Period starts on New Year's Eve and goes through New Year's Day.

