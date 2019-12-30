Christine Keeler: What was the Profumo affair and who was the young woman at its centre?

Who was the vulnerable young woman at the heart of a scandal that brought Cold War espionage, government security and leaders' morality into question?

You Might Like

Tweets about this texaspost What happened to the real Christine Keeler after scandalous Profumo affair? https://t.co/A8Ze0zH7Qy https://t.co/hlnuqBOK6g 34 minutes ago daily star post What happened to the real Christine Keeler after scandalous Profumo affair? https://t.co/NGekhItXwm https://t.co/xljiFDwCg1 47 minutes ago alan mohsenzadeh What Happened To Christine Keeler After The Profumo Affair? https://t.co/4ZSqLRQYYa https://t.co/K8TiznqhNk 1 hour ago Veronique Landew Watched #TheTrialOfChristineKeeler yesterday on BBC. Thrust into the spotlight after a secret romance with Cabinet… https://t.co/v9YcnkAp5n 3 hours ago Sam hussain The Trial Of Christine Keeler Explained – Including The Real Story Of The Profumo Affair https://t.co/N6MBSQ0d5R 4 hours ago 🌟Sarah J🌟 RT @HuffPostUKEnt: #TheTrialOfChristineKeeler explained – including the real story of the Profumo affair https://t.co/mGNoNEzo1d 5 hours ago EdwardMO RT @HistoryExtra: “Harold Macmillan refused to quit but, realising he had to do something, called on respected English lawyer and judge Lor… 5 hours ago Kylie Keens #TheTrialOfChristineKeeler explained – including the real story of the Profumo affair https://t.co/bQmYhBX24A very… https://t.co/A7dSameiCv 8 hours ago