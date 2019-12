Pope Francis says families should put away phones and talk at meal times

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

Leader cited Jesus, Mary and Joseph as an example for families to follow 👓 View full article



1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit - Published Pope To Faithful: Put The Phones Away And Start Talking To Each Other 00:38 Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to talk to each other at mealtimes instead of using their mobile phones. According to Reuters, the Holy Father cited Jesus, Mary and Joseph as an example for families to follow. The pope made his remarks to the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square during his...