Duana Names: Name Update Fire Sale! Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

I’ve amassed quite a few name updates and I don’t want to always wait for a busy day or relevant reason to deploy them, so let’s just assume today is all of those things, and get right to them! Here’s the update to ‘Permission Slip – Check Yes Or No’: Hi again Duana, I’m happy to update you ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Duana Names: I Push Because I Love Hi Duana, We are expecting our second daughter in a few weeks and haven’t yet settled on a name. For our first daughter, her name came super easily. We both...

Lainey Gossip 5 days ago



Duana Names: Best Of All Worlds Hi Duana! I had written to you months ago about baby #3 due in May (not knowing what the baby’s gender would be) and stressing about what to name the babe if...

Lainey Gossip 2 days ago





Tweets about this