Prateek Kuhad's Cold Mess makes it to Barack Obama's list of favourite songs of 2019

KingLeen RT @ae_ajnabi_: Indian culture is crying to sleep listening to cold/mess when it initially came saying "prateek kuhad is so underrated" to… 2 minutes ago

A. 🐻 RT @HindustanTimes: Barack Obama names Prateek Kuhad’s Cold Mess among his favourite songs of 2019, Indian singer says he’s ‘totally flippi… 3 minutes ago

NDTV News feed Prateek Kuhad Can't Believe His Song Is One Of Barack Obama's Favourites https://t.co/7Gs2d3EOsT 9 minutes ago

Anindita Ghose RT @Mint_Lounge: Former US President @BarackObama named @prateekkuhad's ‘cold/mess’ as one of his favourite songs from 2019. Here’s a look… 17 minutes ago

Mint Lounge Former US President @BarackObama named @prateekkuhad's ‘cold/mess’ as one of his favourite songs from 2019. Here’s… https://t.co/lUrIRi8bgC 20 minutes ago

NYK Express Prateek Kuhad is 'totally flipping out' as Cold Mess makes it to Barack Obama's favourite songs list of 2019 - https://t.co/FF7dHrhFaL 23 minutes ago

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #ColdMess is the only Indian song on @BarackObama's list of favourite music in 2019 https://t.co/VjlPlf3PYQ By… https://t.co/LMry03dnNJ 40 minutes ago