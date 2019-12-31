Global  

Pawan Singh's Happy New Year song garners millions of views in 24 hours- Watch

Zee News Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Powerstar Pawan Singh of Bhojpuri industry is very famous among Bhojpuri young audience and that is the reason his videos are so popular on social media. Meanwhile, Pawan Singh's new song Happy New Year Song went viral on social media and within 24 hours this song has been seen more than 10 lakh times.
