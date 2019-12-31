Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of Archie

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share adorable new photo of ArchiePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a new photo of baby Archie and a highlight reel of 2019. The post, shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page features a heartfelt message from the royal couple and is accompanied by a Coldplay...
News video: Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video

Kate and William Include Meghan and Harry in Their '2019 Year in Review' Video 00:58

 Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a round-up of their past year with their 10.6 million followers on Instagram. It even included moments with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie. Buzz60’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie [Video]Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message [Video]Harry and Meghan release new photo of Archie in New Year message

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex post a New Year video message on Instagram, accompanied by a new photograph of Harry holding their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The picture appears at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Official Twitter Account 'Likes' Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Christmas Card Tweet

What bad blood!? There’s been rumors of a royal feud for months now, but if social media activity means anything, it looks like all is well in England. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •IndependentTIMETamworth HeraldAceShowbizNew Zealand Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were denied reservation at a Canadian restaurant for THIS reasonAttach Main Entertaiment Image: prince-harry-and-meghan-markle-were-denied-reservation-at-a-canadian-restaurant-for-this-reason.jpg Prince Harry and Meghan...
WorldNews

Tweets about this

EdwardsChild

Stand Strong. Always. Look at him little boots❤https://t.co/vh7UOVNuym 2 minutes ago

instatripadvisr

Insta Trip Advisor #RT @TravelLeisure: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share adorable new photo of Archie to ring in the new year… https://t.co/srzbFg41Xn 3 minutes ago

RjgrimesR

👩🏾‍🦱🧔🏻👧🏻👦🏽RichonneReunionTBA RT @tinabop29: Meghan & Harry Release New Archie Photo On Instagram - The sweet slideshow ends with a brand new photo of their seven-month… 7 minutes ago

Almasol77139453

Alma RT @people: Archie the Adorable! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid New Photo for the New Year https://t.co/ouTStO00Gt 12 minutes ago

dialy_novelty

News Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share cute new photo of baby Archie https://t.co/O4FHq4csUt https://t.co/pSk78kWhcu 12 minutes ago

JohnnieMaeBrown

Johnnie M. Brown RT @JohnnieMaeBrown: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Officially Trademark Their New Foundation https://t.co/gdpDgOptrG via @harpersbazaarus 12 minutes ago

Gabe55Gabe

Phil Gabe RT @cnni: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share cute new photo of baby Archie https://t.co/cBg1fJQYSg 12 minutes ago

JohnnieMaeBrown

Johnnie M. Brown RT @JohnnieMaeBrown: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release 2019 year-end review https://t.co/vfc2sZNgXL via @pagesix 13 minutes ago

