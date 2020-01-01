Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What's Your Drama: Hot Over Charles Melton & Muting Your Talkative Friend

Lainey Gossip Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Welcome back to another episode of What's Your Drama! On today's show: We perv out on Charles Melton because as you know, we are desperate old hags. Then we get into your drama! What to do when you have the hots for someone in the family, how to get your friend to stop talking about themselves, a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DeltaEightThree

D-8-3 @BreitbartNews All that drama and legal issues over some artificially flavored high fructose corn syrupy garbage to… https://t.co/zJoDRb34dT 10 minutes ago

NewSPALibrary

New Surrey Performing Arts Library Happy New Year all! What concerts are you planning this year? The Surrey Performing Arts Library collection (of ove… https://t.co/5ylcJ9Z5tK 2 hours ago

couryliz

Liz @guygaga What your so wrong. I watched last week over again. Danielle definitely started it and you pull my hair. I… https://t.co/eG2HWcIlxi 15 hours ago

__lovebrianna__

Bri 💋 Moving around! Hope you hefty beckys got what you wanted cause I WILL NOT stress over NO DRAMA! Especially for a mf… https://t.co/bvcTR9mFq1 16 hours ago

endangered_pie

mr.meow @S0nar_X @clownman_14 @UNinyagg @TommyTallarico @Roblox do you not see the community at all in your posts? are you… https://t.co/pWP7CsEHCt 17 hours ago

drama_fantasy

DʀᴀᴍᴀFᴀɴᴛᴀsʏ🧜🏻‍♀️ RT @VidderMemes: cancelling plans is ok. vidding instead of a social life is ok. taking on too many collabs is ok. spending hours looking f… 19 hours ago

saturncreep

s. @deviIsrolIdice @reputayIena Lyme kills. I’ve had it for over a decade and it’s taken my life from me. Stop bringin… https://t.co/h48jc9W03a 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.