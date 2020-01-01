Global  

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked with offensive posts

Zee News Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and offensive tweets against singer Eminem.
Nick Cannon Challenges 50 Cent to 'Wild 'N Out' Battle [Video]Nick Cannon Challenges 50 Cent to 'Wild 'N Out' Battle

Nick Cannon Challenges 50 Cent to 'Wild 'N Out' Battle. The latest beef comes in response to 50 Cent making fun of Cannon's Eminem diss tracks. 50 Cent posted a photo of Cannon wearing a man-kini on..

Macklemore Comes For Mariah Carey's Christmas Crown With 'It's Christmas Time' [Video]Macklemore Comes For Mariah Carey's Christmas Crown With "It's Christmas Time"

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has landed in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the second holiday season in a row with 35.1 million streams — despite..

Mariah Carey's Twitter account hacked on New Year's Eve, hackers sent dozens of offensive tweets

Singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account tweeted dozens of off-the-wall and offensive statements including racial slurs before Twitter locked it.
USATODAY.com

Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic Messages

Mariah Carey’s Twitter Account Hacked, Hijackers Post Racist and Pornographic MessagesOn Tuesday, the twitter account belonging to R&B legend Mariah Carey was briefly hijacked by hackers who subsequently used it to post racist, pornographic and...
The Wrap

