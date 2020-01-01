Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new photograph of Archie in end of year Instagram post

Independent Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
'Wishing you all a very Happy New Year,' write royal couple
News video: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A New Year Wish And New Photo Of Baby Archie 00:33

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared an end-of-year video on Tuesday on the official Sussex Royal Instagram page. The video includes a new adorable photo of Prince Harry with his 8-month-old son Archie. Archie wore what appears to be baby Ugg boots, a camel coat, and a hat with pom-poms for ears....

