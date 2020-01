Black guest sues, says Portland hotel required ‘no party’ promise Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

PORTLAND, Ore. — An African American woman who says she was required to sign a ”no party policy” when she checked in to her Portland hotel filed a $300,000 lawsuit Monday against the Marriott chain, claiming it singled her out because of her race. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Felicia Gonzales claims the front desk clerk at […] 👓 View full article

