Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

Seattle Times Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her. In his new year’s wishes to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to […]
News video: Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand

Pope sorry for ‘losing patience’ with well-wisher who grabbed his hand 00:37

 Pope Francis has apologised for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him towards her. In his new year wishes to the public in St Peter’s Square, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was walking in the square on Tuesday night to admire the...

Pope says sorry for losing patience with well-wisher who yanked his arm

Pope Francis has apologized a day after hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her while he was taking a stroll in St. Peter's...
CBC.ca

Pope Francis apologizes for losing his patience after slapping woman’s hand

Pope Francis has apologized after he appeared to lose his cool when a woman violently grabbed his hand while he greeted pilgrims at the Vatican on New Year’s...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

PaulGre05158719

Paul Gregg RT @greta: (Nice of him to apologize...and who doesn’t get annoyed once in a while? ) Pope: Sorry I Lost Patience With Hand-Shaker Who Yank… 3 minutes ago

BRico1776

Rico1776B RT @CBS12: HOLY APOLOGY: The Pope says he's sorry for slapping a woman's hand. Should he have to apologize after she forcefully grabbed him… 6 minutes ago

Naya2000

❣Kerri Stewart❣ RT @ABC7News: Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her: https://t.co/LP0… 15 minutes ago

dixononguitar

Joshua Dixon This is definitely not WWJD https://t.co/f7yO2joeUZ 31 minutes ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her:… https://t.co/GivolUVXgG 57 minutes ago

CChic111

Christina Chicoine Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me https://t.co/R3Ro7rLXKC 1 hour ago

PAnastasi

Pat Anastasi Disgruntled Pope Francis says he's sorry he lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked him https://t.co/Zl4Yh5xN4o 1 hour ago

WKYT

WKYT He said he was sorry for the “bad example" of impatience he gave. https://t.co/kl1McWMEMk 1 hour ago

