Paul Gregg RT @greta: (Nice of him to apologize...and who doesn’t get annoyed once in a while? ) Pope: Sorry I Lost Patience With Hand-Shaker Who Yank… 3 minutes ago Rico1776B RT @CBS12: HOLY APOLOGY: The Pope says he's sorry for slapping a woman's hand. Should he have to apologize after she forcefully grabbed him… 6 minutes ago ❣Kerri Stewart❣ RT @ABC7News: Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her: https://t.co/LP0… 15 minutes ago Joshua Dixon This is definitely not WWJD https://t.co/f7yO2joeUZ 31 minutes ago ABC 7 News - WJLA Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her:… https://t.co/GivolUVXgG 57 minutes ago Christina Chicoine Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me https://t.co/R3Ro7rLXKC 1 hour ago Pat Anastasi Disgruntled Pope Francis says he's sorry he lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked him https://t.co/Zl4Yh5xN4o 1 hour ago WKYT He said he was sorry for the “bad example" of impatience he gave. https://t.co/kl1McWMEMk 1 hour ago