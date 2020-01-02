GamerGhazi #stopgamergate https://t.co/O1Q1RM0wcc University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Cla… https://t.co/STx9j25i3h 25 minutes ago Deb MacNeil University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted killer | CBC… https://t.co/Bz0q0206VN 1 hour ago David Kootnikoff University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted killer | CBC… https://t.co/Bo3FMkResg 2 hours ago Omar RT @CBCAdrianH: University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted killer | CBC News ht… 2 hours ago Heather Paddle University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted killer | CBC… https://t.co/9U4xNcR1Ip 2 hours ago Charles Baker I agree with the university and Clarke; to do otherwise is to deny the chance of redemption. And reconciliation, i… https://t.co/sRkgr7aLI4 2 hours ago Puneet Dutt ਪੁਨੀਤ Disgusting. University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted… https://t.co/Ayy0CbWQ71 3 hours ago Bob Joseph University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted killer | CBC… https://t.co/ht5yFTppy6 3 hours ago