University of Regina says it won't cancel lecture by poet George Elliott Clarke over ties to convicted killer

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The University of Regina says it won't cancel or censor a lecture by renowned Canadian poet George Elliott Clarke simply because he edited poetry written by convicted killer Steven Kummerfield, who beat an Indigenous woman to death 25 years ago.
Son_of_a_George

Charles Baker I agree with the university and Clarke; to do otherwise is to deny the chance of redemption. And reconciliation, i… https://t.co/sRkgr7aLI4 2 hours ago

