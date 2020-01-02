Global  

T.S. Eliot letters to muse unveiled after 60 years

CBC.ca Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled this week, and scholars hope they will reveal the extent of a relationship that's been speculated about for decades.
