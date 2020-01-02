Prince Andrew snubbed after he 'begged Ghislaine Maxwell' to clear his name

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Duke of York begged Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam" to clear his name by publicly defending him but she refused, it has been claimed.Ghislaine Maxwell is the only other person said to have been present on the night Virginia... The Duke of York begged Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam" to clear his name by publicly defending him but she refused, it has been claimed.Ghislaine Maxwell is the only other person said to have been present on the night Virginia... 👓 View full article

