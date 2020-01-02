Global  

Prince Andrew snubbed after he 'begged Ghislaine Maxwell' to clear his name

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Prince Andrew snubbed after he 'begged Ghislaine Maxwell' to clear his nameThe Duke of York begged Jeffrey Epstein's alleged "madam" to clear his name by publicly defending him but she refused, it has been claimed.Ghislaine Maxwell is the only other person said to have been present on the night Virginia...
Prince Andrew snubbed after he 'begged Maxwell' to clear his name

Ghislaine Maxwell is the only other person said to have been present on the night Virginia Roberts Giuffre alleges she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew.
The Age


