Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip for IHOP waitress

New Zealand Herald Friday, 3 January 2020
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip for IHOP waitressDonnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip at IHOP to celebrate the start of the New Year.The Blue Bloods star and his wife Jenny McCarthy headed to the popular American restaurant chain near their St. Charles, Illinois, home on Wednesday...
News video: Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip For IHOP Server

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves $2,020 Tip For IHOP Server 00:33

 Donnie Wahlberg has a reputation for being a big tipper, and he’s starting off the new year on a generous note. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Jenny McCarthy reveals Donnie Wahlberg left $2,020 tip for IHOP server in honor of 2020

Jenny McCarthy tweeted about her husband, Donnie Wahlberg's kind actions. She posted a picture of an IHOP receipt with a $2,020 tip.
Donnie Wahlberg Surprises IHOP Waitress With $2020 Tip

Wife Jenny McCarthy reveals through a Twitter post that the former New Kids On The Block member joined the 2020 tip challenge after a breakfast at a restaurant...
