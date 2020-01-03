Global  

Neena Gupta's 'The Last Color' makes it to Oscar race

Zee News Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
`The Last Color` has not been released in Indian theatres but was premiered at the Mumbai film festival this year. Helmed by Vikas Khanna, the film revolves around the lives of windows residing in Indian religious sites of Vrindavan and Varanasi.
