A milestone for French rail strikes: 29th day of walkouts

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
PARIS — With 29 straight days of walkouts, French rail strikes against government plans to reform France’s retirement system marked a new milestone Thursday, surpassing even the lengths of strikes in the 1980s. The nationwide walkouts against the government’s pension plans started Dec. 5. On Thursday, they surpassed a 1986-1987 rail strike in longevity, a […]
News video: New year brings no end to French rail strikes

New year brings no end to French rail strikes 01:14

 Strikes by French transport workers against government reforms to the pensions system continued into the new year entering their 29th day on Thursday, beating a previous record for a strike over consecutive days at rail company the SNCF set in 1986. Emer McCarthy reports.

