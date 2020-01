Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie spent the baby's first Christmas in a NZ$21 million mansion on Canada's Vancouver Island.Music producer David Foster has revealed that he arranged for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to... Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie spent the baby's first Christmas in a NZ$21 million mansion on Canada's Vancouver Island.Music producer David Foster has revealed that he arranged for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to... 👓 View full article