Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Car review: Honda HR-V – thanks for the unwanted parting gift

Independent Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Japanese firm ends four decades of manufacture in Britain next month, bowing out by asking slightly too high a premium for slightly too old a design, says Sean O'Grady
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

elsdriving

EL's Driving School Car review: Honda HR-V – thanks for the unwanted parting gift https://t.co/3BheW24nsw 23 minutes ago

sidmacdriving

Sid Macatol Driving Car review: Honda HR-V – thanks for the unwanted parting gift https://t.co/paJxSHjlP4 23 minutes ago

MotoringChat

Motoring Chat Car review: Honda HR-V – thanks for the unwanted parting gift https://t.co/6gIZKSSHZT https://t.co/Ph13wAiUV3 41 minutes ago

gattonhonda

Bill Gatton Honda Thanks for the 5.0 Review Roger Greer! The service was great and they check my Honda Element safety... https://t.co/zjDYC7MPNm 5 hours ago

GoCustomLED

Custom LED Thinking of buying our 2017-2019 Honda CBR1000RR Blaster-X Integrated LED Tail Light? Read our latest review of the… https://t.co/V81A4XkpVJ 5 days ago

SBranchHonda

Spring Branch Honda "Really happy with our purchase. Thanks, Jay and Spring Branch Honda." Congratulations on your brand-new Honda CR-… https://t.co/YidC8ja3m6 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.