DevFan Deepika Padukone: I don't think of 'Chhapaak' as a risk https://t.co/Xgm6TTo8tD 12 minutes ago Tejpal Rawat(ZEE NEWS) RT @ZeeNews: #DeepikaPadukone: I don't think of #Chhapaak as a risk https://t.co/XA9Ku9B862 13 minutes ago Zee News #DeepikaPadukone: I don't think of #Chhapaak as a risk https://t.co/XA9Ku9B862 47 minutes ago IE Lifestyle What do you think about it? https://t.co/cyt0M5i76a 1 hour ago Bipasha RT @bollywood_life: Deepika Padukone: I wouldn't be having this title of a 'superstar' if I didn't have the work that allows people to thin… 8 hours ago BollywoodLife Deepika Padukone: I wouldn't be having this title of a 'superstar' if I didn't have the work that allows people to… https://t.co/h7GfrZ9Y0E 9 hours ago shweta pathak RT @TeamDeepikaMY_: “I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We… 10 hours ago BDC TV Online Deepika Padukone: I don’t think of ‘Chhapaak’ as a risk https://t.co/OMfSPk0t6f 11 hours ago