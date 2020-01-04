You are an answered prayer: Sushmita Sen posts million-dollar birthday wish for 'jaan' Rohman Shawl
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for a year now and the couple is quite open about their relationship. Rohman is pretty much a fixture by her side and is spotted at Sushmita's family functions and holidays with her daughters Renee and Alisah.
Sushmita Sen has been rocking the headlines for her relationship with Rohman Shawl. Their Instagram feed is proof that the couple is in love truly madly deeply.... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Bollywood Life