Princess Beatrice's wedding won't be shown live on BBC amid Prince Andrew scandal

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Princess Beatrice's wedding won't be shown live on BBC amid Prince Andrew scandalThe BBC today announced they will not televise full live coverage of Princess Beatrice's royal wedding.ITV are also yet to confirm whether they will televise the event with speculation mounting that the scandal around Prince Andrew...
Princess Beatrice's wedding won't be shown on TV amid Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein scandal

Princess Eugenie's royal nuptials were the centre piece of a special show screened by the broadcaster when she wed Jack Brooksbank in October 2018
