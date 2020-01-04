Princess Beatrice's wedding won't be shown live on BBC amid Prince Andrew scandal

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The BBC today announced they will not televise full live coverage of Princess Beatrice's royal wedding.ITV are also yet to confirm whether they will televise the event with speculation mounting that the scandal around Prince Andrew... The BBC today announced they will not televise full live coverage of Princess Beatrice's royal wedding.ITV are also yet to confirm whether they will televise the event with speculation mounting that the scandal around Prince Andrew... 👓 View full article

