Hollywood prepares to toast winners at Golden Globes

Bangkok Post Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES - Hollywood's biggest party, the Golden Globes, kicks off the showbiz awards season Sunday, with streaming giant Netflix expected to be popping champagne corks through the night.
News video: Ricky Gervais won't make targeted jokes at Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais won't make targeted jokes at Golden Globes 01:01

 Ricky Gervais will make jokes about the "general community" in Hollywood at the 2020 Golden Globes, rather than targeting specific stars.

Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters [Video]Margot Robbie among Golden Globes presenters

Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, and Kit Harington are among the presenters at this year's Golden Globes, which take place on Sunday (05.01.20).

Traci Lynn Cowan “GBK’s Pre-Golden Globes 2020 Celebrity Gift Lounge” Red Carpet [Video]Traci Lynn Cowan “GBK’s Pre-Golden Globes 2020 Celebrity Gift Lounge” Red Carpet

http://www.maximotv.com || Exclusive broll footage in 4K: Traci Lynn Cowan on the red carpet at the GBK Productions Pre-Golden Globe Awards Celebrity Gifting Lounge held at La Peer Hotel in West..

Golden Globes Party Preview 2020: Here Are Hollywood’s Top Invites

Golden Globes Party Preview 2020: Here Are Hollywood’s Top InvitesWith the Golden Globes scheduled for January 5, 2020, it hasn’t been easy for Hollywood’s party planners to find times for big bashes post-New Year’s...
Joey King, Kaitlyn Dever, Ben Platt, & More Hang Out Together Ahead of Golden Globes!

Some of the brightest stars in Young Hollywood were in attendance at W Magazine’s Best Performances Party during Golden Globes Weekend on Friday night (January...
