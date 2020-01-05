Rod Stewart accused of hitting guard outside US kids' party

MIAMI - British pop star Rod Stewart has been charged for allegedly punching a hotel security guard in the chest outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.



Recent related news from verified sources Rod Stewart accused of punching hotel security guard at New Year's Eve party, due in court Rod Stewart and his son were ordered to appear in court after an alleged incident with a hotel security guard during a New Year's Eve party.

USATODAY.com 1 day ago



Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children's party British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report...

Japan Today 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this