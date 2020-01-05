Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rod Stewart accused of hitting guard outside US kids' party

Bangkok Post Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
MIAMI - British pop star Rod Stewart has been charged for allegedly punching a hotel security guard in the chest outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rod Stewart accused of punching hotel security guard at New Year's Eve party, due in court

Rod Stewart and his son were ordered to appear in court after an alleged incident with a hotel security guard during a New Year's Eve party.
USATODAY.com

Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children's party

British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report...
Japan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.