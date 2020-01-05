Global  

Singular pronoun 'they' named word of decade by American linguists

Independent Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
'When a basic part of speech like the pronoun becomes a vital indicator of social trends, linguists pay attention,' says American Dialect Society
'They' Named Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year [Video]'They' Named Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year

'They' Named Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year. According to Merriam-Webster, searches for the word have risen 313% in the past year. The American English dictionary added the nonbinary pronoun to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Gender-Neutral ‘They’ Pronoun Is America’s Word of the Decade

Gender-Neutral ‘They’ Pronoun Is America’s Word of the Decade(via Crain Communications) The American Dialect Society has chosen the unlikely “(my) pronouns” (as in “my pronouns are she/her”) as Word of the Year...
geek.com

US linguists select singular ‘they’ as word of the decade

Linguists from the American Dialect Society have announced that the singular pronoun “they”, used by people who identify outside of the binary of male and...
PinkNews Also reported by •MashableDeutsche Welle

