World's oldest person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, turns 117

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 5 January 2020 ()
World's oldest person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, turns 117A Japanese woman has extended her record as the world's oldest person by celebrating her 117th birthday at a nursing home in Fukuoka, Japan.Kane Tanaka celebrated the day by having a party with her friends and eating cake.Last...
