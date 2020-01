An American model has raised more than NZ$750,000 for the Australian bushfire victims by promising to send nude selfies to those who donate.Los Angeles woman Kaylen Ward decided to do what she could to help the relief efforts by...

Recent related news from verified sources US, Aussie stars back bushfire relief Celebrities around the world are supporting Australia's bushfire relief efforts and urging their followers on social media to do so as well.

SBS 1 day ago





Tweets about this Seth Knowles Sex workers at their finest 😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/PTp6pAqSMt 30 minutes ago Molly Mulshine When the pseudo-celebs are doing more with their fame and resources than the A-listers! https://t.co/I8uVSK5akj 31 minutes ago Beryl Lemeki You gotta do what you gotta do. Her nudes will be much appreciated. Vinaka lewa lol https://t.co/4i5ztnrmdi 1 hour ago ᑕIᑕIᑎᗩᑕKY ♐ https://t.co/VxRiJBlhnc Not all heroes wear capes. She is over half a million last I heard. One person, an instagra… https://t.co/CbdcEPyMs7 2 hours ago Dion Sekone-Fraser 🇳🇿🇼🇸 US model raises more than $750,000 for Australia bushfires by sending nudes https://t.co/PU4qhm8rwe 2 hours ago Andrea Respect. American Instagram model trades bushfire donations for nude selfies - raising more than ...… https://t.co/QajDoldsod 2 hours ago Council of Ex-Muslims of New Zealand US model raises more than $750,000 for Australia bushfires by sending nudes https://t.co/VgWLheWZfC 3 hours ago caio de capua US model raises more than $750,000 for Australia bushfires by sending nudes https://t.co/sJd1aFuYqJ 5 hours ago