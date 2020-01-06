Global  

Joaquin Phoenix and Cate Blanchett highlight Australia wildfire crisis during Golden Globes

Independent Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
'I wanted to do a special call-out to the volunteer firefighters who have been at the centre of battling the climate disaster that is facing Australia,' says Blanchett
Patricia Arquette called out Trump's dangerous war tweets at the Golden Globes

Stars from screens big and small gathered in Beverly Hills, California to honor each other at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, but there was a notable...
Mashable

Well-wishes to Australia sent from Golden Globe stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Australian communities battling wildfires were given several messages of support at the Golden Globes, with Ellen DeGeneres, Patricia Arquette...
Seattle Times

