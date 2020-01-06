Global  

Poems by man who killed Indigenous woman removed from parliamentary website

CBC.ca Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Two poems written by Stephen Brown have been removed from the Library of Parliament website after a Manitoba MLA and others raised concerns that the poems showed disrespect.
MLA calls for poems by man who murdered Indigenous woman to be pulled from federal website

A Manitoba legislator is calling on Canadians to contact the federal heritage minister to remove two poems, written by the killer of an Indigenous woman, from...
CBC.ca

