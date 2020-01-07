Global  

Brad Pitt's jest draws Jennifer Aniston's chuckle

Zee News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
When Brad Pitt took to the stage to collect his trophy as Best Supporting Actor, the cameras were observing his ex-wife and currently self-confessed "good friend" Jennifer Aniston.
News video: Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster'

Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster' 00:43

 Brad Pitt has poked fun at his private life by taking a jab at his own messy personal affairs.

Brad Pitt is 'good friends' with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston [Video]Brad Pitt is 'good friends' with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Brad Pitt insisted there would be no awkwardness if he bumped into his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet, as the pair are good friends.

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years? [Video]Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years?

Are Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Really Getting Back Together After All These Years?

IndiaTimes

Brad Pitt on his equation with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston: She is a good friend

Inside the hotel, Jennifer Aniston was seen cheering for her ex-husband, 56, when he won Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture, for his role in "Once Upon A Time...
Bollywood Life

