Brad Pitt's jest draws Jennifer Aniston's chuckle

When Brad Pitt took to the stage to collect his trophy as Best Supporting Actor, the cameras were observing his ex-wife and currently self-confessed "good...

Brad Pitt on his equation with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston: She is a good friend Inside the hotel, Jennifer Aniston was seen cheering for her ex-husband, 56, when he won Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture, for his role in "Once Upon A Time...

Bollywood Life 1 day ago



