US won't grant Iran foreign minister visa for UN visit

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. won't issue Iran's foreign minister a visa to travel to the United Nations later this week, contending there was not enough time to process the request.

Mohammed Javad Zarif told "CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed the U.N. secretary-general, who in turn relayed the information to Zarif.

Zarif's trip would have been an opportunity for him to discuss the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general in Baghdad last week. That targeted killing has escalated tensions with Iran, which has vowed to retaliate.

A U.S. official said Tuesday the application couldn't be processed in time for Zarif's travel although it wasn't clear if his request had been formally denied. A formal rejection would trigger legal technicalities that could affect future visa applications and could also violate the host country agreement the U.S. has with the U.N. The official wasn't authorized to speak on the record and discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran's U.N. Mission, said Zarif applied for a visa on Dec. 20, a day after receiving an invitation from the U.N. Security Council to speak at a ministerial meeting on Jan. 9 on “Upholding the U.N. Charter."

Under the 1947 agreement between the United States and the United Nations, U.S. federal, state and local authorities “shall not impose any impediments to transit to or from” U.N. headquarters for representatives of U.N. member nations, with few exceptions. And when visas are required by the U.S., the agreement says “they shall be granted without charge and as promptly as possible.”

In the past year, Russia and others have protested that the U.S. held up visas preventing their officials from attending U.N. meetings. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. legal officials...
Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War

Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War 01:19

 Iran's Foreign Minister Calls US Soleimani Strike an Act of Terrorism and War. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Zarif made the comments during an interview with an NPR reporter. Zarif called the U.S. drone strike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani "a cowardly armed attack" that "amounts to war."...

Iranian general transformed Syria's war in Assad's favor

BEIRUT (AP) — When Syrian President Bashar Assad made a rare visit to Tehran last year, the powerful Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani was there...
Seattle Times

Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Iran with foreign minister

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he will talk to the foreign minister about Iran's decision to summon Brazil's charge d'affaires over comments...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India

