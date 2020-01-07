Global  

'Human Ken Doll' Rodrigo Alves unveils amazing new look

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
'Human Ken Doll' Rodrigo Alves unveils amazing new lookRodrigo Alves is known as the "Human Ken Doll" after spending close to $1 million on cosmetic procedures.However, the former UK Celebrity Big Brother star has just identified as transgender, saying that while many know her as "Ken",...
News video: The Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves Is Committing To Change Fully Into Barbie

The Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves Is Committing To Change Fully Into Barbie 01:00

 The Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves Is Committing To Change Fully Into Barbie

'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves tells This Morning's Phillip Schofield her one surgery regret

'Human Ken doll' Rodrigo Alves tells This Morning's Phillip Schofield her one surgery regretPresenter Phillip Schofield was seen quizzing the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant on Tuesday's instalment of the ITV1 daytime favourite
Tamworth Herald

‘Human Ken doll’ Roddy Alves comes out as trans, saying ‘I have always felt like Barbie’

The plastic surgery lover and Celebrity Big Brother star who became famous for being a “human Ken doll” has come out as trans, saying “I always felt like a...
PinkNews


