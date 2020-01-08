Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Zee News Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Harvey Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, one in 2006 and another in 2013. More than 80 women have made allegations of sexual misconduct against him. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Weinstein's celebrity accusers hold a rally outside court

Weinstein's celebrity accusers hold a rally outside court 02:14

 Actresses Rose McGowan and Rosanna Arquette lashed out at Harvey Weinstein in New York on Monday, just minutes after he arrived in court ahead of the start of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault. McGowan and Arquette are among the more prominent women to accuse Weinstein of sexual...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Sex Assault Trial [Video]Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Sex Assault Trial

ET Canada has all the details on the beginning of Harvey Weinstein’s high stakes sex assault case. This trial marks the newest chapter in the #MeToo movement: answering to sexual assault and rape..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:42Published

Harvey Weinstein's accusers may agree to $25 million settlement [Video]Harvey Weinstein's accusers may agree to $25 million settlement

Harvey Weinstein’s team has reached a tentative settlement deal with many of his alleged victims. While the agreement is $25 million, it would not require Weinstein to admit any wrongdoing. The money..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein faces...
Reuters India

Timeline: The Harvey Weinstein story - from studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein faces...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.