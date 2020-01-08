Global  

Former Roman Empire frontier in bid as World Heritage Site

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
The Lower Germanic Limes region will throw its hat into the ring as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Such status for the former Roman Empire frontier could further boost tourism in the Rhine River region.
