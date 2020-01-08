Global  

Chris Hemsworth, Elton John among celebs supporting Australian wildfire relief efforts

CBC.ca Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Top stars such as Elton John and Australians like Chris Hemsworth are among the celebrities donating big bucks for relief efforts as wildfires engulf Australia.
Trending Now: Celebs Helping The Fire Fight In Australia

 Chris Hemsworth is leading the way, giving $1 million toward fire relief efforts in his home country.

Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund [Video]Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund

Kylie Jenner has donated some money to Australia after she was accused of being a hypocrite earlier this week.

Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief [Video]Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million dollars to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

Chris Hemsworth Pledges $1 Million to Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts

Chris Hemsworth is joining the list of celebs who are using their platform and resources to help fight the devasting wildfires that have been spreading across...
E! Online

NBA: Australian players commit $750,000 to bushfire relief efforts

A group of nine Australian players from the National Basketball Association have committed $750,000 towards the relief and recovery efforts amid devastating...
Reuters

