Piers Morgan's scathing take on Harry and Meghan's shock decision
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () UK broadcaster Piers Morgan has reignited his long-running feud with Meghan Markle, taking to Twitter to post a brutal dissection of her and Harry's decision to walk away from their royal duties. People say I'm too critical...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's dramatic decision to quit their roles as senior royals comes after a turbulent year. There was joy for Harry and Meghan with the arrival of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. But the lows included rows over privacy, rifts with relatives, the launch of legal action...