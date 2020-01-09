Prince Harry and Meghan 'step back' from royalty: How the world responded

Ishak Beno RT @PopCrave: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce shocking decision to step down as senior royals. 👑 https://t.co/zDkLCpjnNw 7 seconds ago EWMN!! RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 18 seconds ago Laremie Tan Shock as Prince Harry and Meghan step back as ‘senior’ UK royals https://t.co/204ZFP85Ur 35 seconds ago root 👨🏾‍💻 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, set to step back as senior royals and work to become… 42 seconds ago The Dude RT @RealCandaceO: Three months ago I publicly stated that Meghan’s obvious play was to convince Prince Harry to quit his role and to instea… 45 seconds ago P. BEAN RT @CBNNews: Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ as Senior UK Royals https://t.co/GJwaSLdHfs 50 seconds ago denise parkinson Noble 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Love these two. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they're taking a 'step back' from the Royal… https://t.co/BQKIhEWYv4 54 seconds ago Take Out "We Out" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family' https://t.co/yI8HxocQOu 58 seconds ago