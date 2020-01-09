Prince Harry and Meghan 'step back' from royalty: How the world responded
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan's announcement they would step back as senior royals has divided social media.The couple released a statement today saying they planned to work to become financially independent, and...
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family. Reuter reports Queen Elizabeth II's grandson said on Wednesday that the family plans to spend more time in North America. Harry is sixth in line to the British throne. Meghan is an...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been on vacation in Canada during the holidays and their vacation home was arranged by someone famous! Music producer and... Just Jared Also reported by •CTV News •Reuters
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ishak Beno RT @PopCrave: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle announce shocking decision to step down as senior royals. 👑 https://t.co/zDkLCpjnNw 7 seconds ago
EWMN!! RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 18 seconds ago
Laremie Tan Shock as Prince Harry and Meghan step back as ‘senior’ UK royals
https://t.co/204ZFP85Ur 35 seconds ago
root 👨🏾💻 RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, set to step back as senior royals and work to become… 42 seconds ago
The Dude RT @RealCandaceO: Three months ago I publicly stated that Meghan’s obvious play was to convince Prince Harry to quit his role and to instea… 45 seconds ago
P. BEAN RT @CBNNews: Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘Step Back’ as Senior UK Royals
https://t.co/GJwaSLdHfs 50 seconds ago
denise parkinson Noble 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Love these two.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they're taking a 'step back' from the Royal… https://t.co/BQKIhEWYv4 54 seconds ago
Take Out "We Out" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Step Back as Senior Members of Royal Family' https://t.co/yI8HxocQOu 58 seconds ago