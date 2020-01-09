200-million-year old 'Yangtze panda' declared extinct

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It outlived the dinosaurs, but it couldn't survive humans.What the Chinese paddlefish lacked in looks it made up for in resilience. It survived five mass extinction events including the one that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years... It outlived the dinosaurs, but it couldn't survive humans.What the Chinese paddlefish lacked in looks it made up for in resilience. It survived five mass extinction events including the one that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years... 👓 View full article

