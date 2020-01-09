Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Beyoncé releases video teaser for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas launch

Independent Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Highly-anticipated collection due to drop later this month
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé and Adidas Have Teamed Up to Launch a Gender Neutral Collection [Video]Beyoncé and Adidas Have Teamed Up to Launch a Gender Neutral Collection

Beyoncé and Adidas are launching a new collection that includes shoes, clothing, and accessories and will re-launch her Ivy Park brand.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Beyoncé Offers Peek At Adidas Collaboration [Video]Beyoncé Offers Peek At Adidas Collaboration

Beyoncé teased new items from her upcoming collection with Adidas in a series of Instagram posts that have gone viral. The products include a bodysuit, white and maroon leather sneakers, and several..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Tweets about this

BeyonceKnowle0

Beyonce Knowle Beyoncé releases video teaser for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas launch - The Independent… https://t.co/yTJbbuw7AH 9 seconds ago

thenationalrep

The National Reporter Beyoncé releases video teaser for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas launch https://t.co/iooGHqAB63 https://t.co/1wWcBGd9vc 23 minutes ago

ConnectFashion_

Fashion Connected Beyoncé releases video teaser for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas launch #News #Fashion https://t.co/jokXX1BsrV https://t.co/XhwVCP59rp 39 minutes ago

RTshopper

The Art of Shopping Beyoncé releases video teaser for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas launch https://t.co/EvGj2SGYZr https://t.co/ETINcClYrT 44 minutes ago

IndyLife

Independent Lifestyle Beyoncé releases video teaser for upcoming Ivy Park x Adidas launch https://t.co/Y3wq5AZXgn 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.