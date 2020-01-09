Global  

Darbar movie review: Rajinikanth shines in underwhelming film

Zee News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
"Darbar" is a Rajinikanth show all the way, and it could've been wholesomely entertaining if not for insipid writing.
Rajinikanth Talks About His Unique Style And Attitude In Darbar Movie Official Trailer Launch [Video]Rajinikanth Talks About His Unique Style And Attitude In Darbar Movie Official Trailer Launch

Darbar Official Trailer Launch :- Superstar #Rajinikanth is known for his unique style which is loved by many. This south superstar speaks about the same during the trailer launch of #Darbar.

Rajinikanth Wants To Play A TRANSGENDER In His Next Movie | Darbar Trailer Launch Mumbai [Video]Rajinikanth Wants To Play A TRANSGENDER In His Next Movie | Darbar Trailer Launch Mumbai

Darbar Official Trailer Launch :- Like bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar Rajinikanth sir too wants to play a transgender in his next. Watch the video to know what he has to say on this.

Darbar movie review: An out-and-out Rajinikanth film


Indian Express

'Darbar': Rajinikanth shines in underwhelming film (IANS Review; Rating: * * & 1/2)

Darbar; Cast: Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty and Nivetha Thomas; Direction: AR Murugadoss; Rating: ** & 1/2 (two and a half stars)
Sify

