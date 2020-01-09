Darbar movie review: Rajinikanth shines in underwhelming film

Darbar Official Trailer Launch :- Superstar #Rajinikanth is known for his unique style which is loved by many. This south superstar speaks about the same during the trailer launch of #Darbar.

Rajinikanth Wants To Play A TRANSGENDER In His Next Movie | Darbar Trailer Launch Mumbai Darbar Official Trailer Launch :- Like bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar Rajinikanth sir too wants to play a transgender in his next. Watch the video to know what he has to say on this. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 01:49Published 3 weeks ago