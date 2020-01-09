Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

UK royals scramble to contain Harry, Meghan announcement

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Britain’s royal family scrambled Thursday to contain the fallout from the surprise announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan that they plan “to step back” from royal duties and pursue a new path that will allow them to be financially independent. The couple’s announcement that they planned to forge a “progressive” new path for royals in […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals

Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals 02:20

 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they'll quit their official roles, causing hurt and disappointment to the royal family, sources say. Lucy Fielder reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as Senior Royals [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to 'step back' as Senior Royals

The couple announced their decision to "carve out a progressive new role" within the Royal family in a statement released to their official Instagram account on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia [Video]British Royal family in shock as Prince Harry and Meghan quit without consulting the Queen |OneIndia

ALL IS NOT WELL IN THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY AS PRINCE HARRY AND HIS WIFE MEGHAN LEFT THE BRITISH MONARCHY IN A SHOCK ON WEDNESDAY BY QUITTING AS FRONT-LINE MEMBERS. IN A STUNNING ANNOUNCEMENT, THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angry and hurt: British royals disappointed as Harry and Meghan quit

Britain's royal family is hurt and disappointed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's surprise announcement that they will step back from their senior roles and...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they plan “to step back” as senior members of Britain's royal family, a stunning announcement that underscores the...
Japan Today Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaE! OnlineWorldNews

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.