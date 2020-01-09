Global  

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry waxworks removed from Madame Tussauds royal family display

Thursday, 9 January 2020
'They will of course remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London,' says general manager
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan removed from Madame Tussauds

Harry and Meghan removed from Madame Tussauds 00:36

 Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's waxworks have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display.

'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?' [Video]'You don't see William and Kate doing this, do you?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&apos;s sudden decision to step back from their positions in the royal family has consumed British media. On the streets of Windsor, home of the family&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:20Published

Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor [Video]Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

Daily Mirror royal editor, Russell Myers and royal photographer for the Sun newspaper, Arthur Edwards are weighing in on the &quot;rage&quot; of some royals over Prince Harry and Meghan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Return From Hiatus with First Royal Engagement of 2020!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (aka Meghan Markle) arrive for their first official visit in 2020 at Canada House on Tuesday (January...
Just Jared

The Best Internet Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Exit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just dropped some big news--and the Internet is having a royal field day. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a...
E! Online


