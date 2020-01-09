Donald Trump statue torched in wife's home country Slovania
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said.The nearly eight-meter high construction, erected last year in a village in...
President Donald Trump said he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise. According to Reuters, Korea has a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb testing. Yet Jong Un recently said there were no longer grounds for Pyongyang to bound...