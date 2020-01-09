Global  

Donald Trump statue torched in wife's home country Slovania

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump statue torched in wife's home country SlovaniaA wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife Melania, authorities said.The nearly eight-meter high construction, erected last year in a village in...
News video: Trump Doubts Kim Jong Un Will Break Denuclearization Deal

Trump Doubts Kim Jong Un Will Break Denuclearization Deal 00:32

 President Donald Trump said he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise. According to Reuters, Korea has a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb testing. Yet Jong Un recently said there were no longer grounds for Pyongyang to bound...

Iran Strikes US Military Base In Iraq; No Word Yet On Any Casualties [Video]Iran Strikes US Military Base In Iraq; No Word Yet On Any Casualties

President Donald Trump said on Twitter he will address the country on the matter in the morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 04:45Published

Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country [Video]Iraq Wants US Troops To Leave Their Country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country. This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Donald Trump statue in Slovenia burned down

1
euronews

Statue mocking Donald Trump torched in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — A wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump was burned to the ground Thursday in Slovenia, the birthplace of his wife...
Seattle Times

