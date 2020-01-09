Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds' royal family exhibit

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 9 January 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds' royal family exhibitFollowing the bombshell news that Harry and Meghan are "quitting" the royal family - their wax figures have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display."From today Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear...
News video: Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section

Duke and Duchess of Sussex wax figures removed from Madame Tussauds royal section 01:16

 Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's surprise statement that they are planning to "step back as senior members" of the Royal Family, Madame Tussauds London have removed the pair's wax figures from their Royal Family section.

Duchess of Sussex flies back to Canada

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada as Prince Harry remains in the UK amid a fallout over the couple’s move to "step back" as senior royals. Meghan on Thursday returned to North America to..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed at Madame Tussauds

The likeliness of Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been removed from the British royal display at the wax museum in London after the couple stepped away from the...
#Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: 'American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0'

#Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: ‘American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0’It turns out Twitter has a royal obsession. Minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the...
WAD_London

"Madame Tussauds pulls waxwork figures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry"

alanlechusza

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'to earn a £1 BILLION and become world's best paid couple' #Megxit

Katebfitz

Of course Meghan Markle is attacked by the British press because she's black, and of course Prince Harry is right to defend her

janekin24

Sussex humiliation: Prince Charles 'to withhold cash' from Harry and Meghan in bold move

kayliverpool51

Meghan Markle has persuaded Prince Harry to give up life as a senior royal in a reasonable short amount of time.

Gennifer30

A 13 year old boy saw the paparazzi chase his mother to her death. Don't tell him to "move past it". If this is how he believes he can protect his family, support him.

CaptScudder

Sadly, Markle has squandered an opportunity to put racism to bed. Regardless of the hateful tabloids, what was visible to the world was a fairy tale wedding and acceptance into the Royal Family.

beccarebec

It's the racism. In Britain, as in America.

