Prince William's last-ditch attempt to end Harry rift before bombshell

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Prince William has reportedly tried to heal the rift with Prince Harry but was not successful. William is said to have reached out to his estranged brother after the ITV documentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where Meghan...
News video: Prince William And Prince Harry: Brothers At Odds

Prince William And Prince Harry: Brothers At Odds 02:06

 Over the years, Buckingham Palace has had a lot of drama on their hands, including the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. ET Canada takes a look back at the unfolding of the brothers’ relationship over the years.

Kate Middleton marks 38th birthday with Prince William 'raging' over Harry and Meghan Markle bombshell

Kate Middleton marks 38th birthday with Prince William 'raging' over Harry and Meghan Markle bombshellClarence House also wished the duchess a "very Happy Birthday", along with a series of photos of Kate with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the...
Tamworth Herald

Prince Harry & Prince William's Royal Rift Rumors Confirmed By Friend Who Spoke All About Their 'Dispute'

Journalist Tom Bradby, who is friends with Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle and accompanied them on their royal tour in Africa, is speaking out...
Just Jared


