Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review - Well-crafted Bollywood extravaganza

Zee News Friday, 10 January 2020
If commercial cinema is largely about impressing with visual delight, the unapologetically larger-than-life "Tanhaji" manages to craft the right spectacular impact.
News video: Ajay Devgn talks about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & his 29 years in Bollywood

Ajay Devgn talks about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & his 29 years in Bollywood 08:34

 Ajay Devgn talks about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & his 29 years in Bollywood #ajaydevgn #kajol #tanhaji #tseries #saifalikhan #bollywood

Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW [Video]Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer film Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior is all set to release in theatre this weekend. Have a look at the reporters review.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:44Published

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Launch [Video]Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Launch

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Trailer Launch

Credit: VHunt     Duration: 04:32Published


Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Review - Ajay and Saif's face-off has some genuinely thrilling moments

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Movie Review - Ajay and Saif's face-off has some genuinely thrilling moments*Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior U/A; Historical/Drama Director: Om Raut Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan Rating:  * Ever since Hindi Cinema has...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood LifeDNASify

Kajol shares a behind-the-scenes clip of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Kajol, who will be featuring opposite husband actor Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, has just shared a behind the scenes video of the making of the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNAIndiaTimes

advikaa_

अद्विका RT @ajaydevgn: Ghamand kar, yuddh kar, yuddh kar, bhayankar! Witness the grandeur of an epic chapter from the past in 3D today! Book your… 4 seconds ago

devrathvns

Devrath Just watched Tanhaji- the unsung warrior.. Nice movie but sometimes it slows down .. Saif Ali Khan again proves his… https://t.co/ArKaWTtqQG 33 seconds ago

AniketM11960671

Aniket Mishra RT @omraut: Ghamand kar, yuddh kar, yuddh kar, bhayankar! Witness the grandeur of an epic chapter from the past in 3D today! Book your #Ta… 3 minutes ago

AniketM11960671

Aniket Mishra RT @TSeries: Ghamand kar, yuddh kar, yuddh kar, bhayankar! Witness the grandeur of an epic chapter from the past in 3D today! Book your #T… 3 minutes ago

panind1

Pankaj Kumar RT @ndtv: #MovieReview | "In #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are in their elements. Kajol gives a great account of h… 3 minutes ago

RitikMi94049425

Ritik Mishra RT @TanhajiFilm: Here are some facts you should know about #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior before watching it in cinemas! #TanhajiRoarsTomorrow, i… 4 minutes ago

SarikaGupta1980

Sarika Gupta RT @itsKajolD: Ghamand kar, yuddh kar, yuddh kar, bhayankar! Witness the grandeur of an epic chapter from the past in 3D today! Book your… 4 minutes ago

