Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan's resignation from the royals comes with a hefty bill

New Zealand Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan's resignation from the royals comes with a hefty billCOMMENT: It turns out, love might actually cost a thing for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the couple facing growing scrutiny over their financial arrangements in the wake of their resignation from the royal...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals

Harry and Meghan to step back as 'senior' royals 00:30

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a personal message on their future. They say: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 02:05Published

Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers [Video]Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars a year in security expenses if Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan move there, even part time, as they step..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' from being senior royals

Britain's Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's...
Reuters

UK's Prince Harry and Meghan to "step back" from being senior royals

Britain's Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth, said he and his American wife Meghan plan to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

waleconcord

BinMaroof RT @newscomauHQ: So, just how much will the royal snub might it cost Harry and Meghan in the hip pocket? https://t.co/iYCAuj4SjK 48 seconds ago

adnandurmu2

adnan durmuş RT @trtworld: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's bombshell resignation from front-line royal duties rocks British monarchy, with reports th… 35 minutes ago

LILTIMMY007

Mathew Timothy McCoy RT @everyteenmag: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce resignation from Royal Duties. #AdderallTrump #ThursdayThoughts #لبنان_ينطفئ htt… 1 hour ago

T10WorldNews

T-10 World News Harry and Meghan’s resignation from the royals comes with a hefty bill | T-10 NEWS https://t.co/qeMbqdG14V https://t.co/4S8MhTkiAf 1 hour ago

PhilipR74867290

Philip Richards RT @thismorning: COMING UP: We react to Harry and Meghan's shock resignation, Laura Whitmore chats #LoveIsland, and we have all the gossip… 2 hours ago

Kingpaullo

Eze Paul Chidiebere Why Harry and Meghan’s abrupt resignation from the royal family won’t turn Australia into a republic… https://t.co/IJBb1vZKS5 2 hours ago

flyingeze

Flying Eze Why Harry and Meghan’s abrupt resignation from the royal family won’t turn Australia into a republic… https://t.co/P5blsvs3a9 2 hours ago

last_paragon

Last Paragon Why Harry and Meghan’s abrupt resignation from the royal family won’t turn Australia into a republic… https://t.co/PAnP8wAXeZ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.