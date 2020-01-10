Harry and Meghan's resignation from the royals comes with a hefty bill
Friday, 10 January 2020 () COMMENT: It turns out, love might actually cost a thing for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the couple facing growing scrutiny over their financial arrangements in the wake of their resignation from the royal...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have issued a personal message on their future. They say: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.