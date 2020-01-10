Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Whoopi Goldberg defends Lizzo after rapper faces body-shaming: 'I'm thrilled that she's a big-figured woman'

Independent Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Television personality Jillian Michaels recently accused of body-shaming Lizzo
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

She Is Not A ‘Disgrace’, She’s My Wife [Video]She Is Not A ‘Disgrace’, She’s My Wife

A CROSS-CULTURAL couple who tied the knot after just two months of meeting share their experiences of overcoming judgement and prejudice. Kelly Keyser, 34, and Harjot Arora, 31, were discussing the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:23Published

'Silence Breakers' to Weinstein: "Time's up" [Video]'Silence Breakers' to Weinstein: "Time's up"

Outside the Manhattan courthouse where former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a rape trial, the Silence Breakers, a group of Weinstein accusers including actresses Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:38Published


Tweets about this

BigBadfugger

Mikal Dakota Goldberg defends Lizzo after Michaels' body-shaming https://t.co/Di0bCB4vC6 Of course a blob defends a blob. Cam yo… https://t.co/XQ5puyQucD 12 minutes ago

1thought2

Fred Taylor Goldberg defends Lizzo after Michaels' body-shaming https://t.co/vmrUgm14lt who is this Whoppi person 1 hour ago

hellra8zer

Vintage 1962 #JillianMichaels #lizzo #whoopigoldberg #biggestloser 'Biggest Loser' trainer Jillian Michaels (body shamer) brea… https://t.co/nayP4eCjAj 2 hours ago

ipuiolie

iolie Goldberg defends Lizzo after Michaels' body-shaming https://t.co/eFK94vr3xv DIDN'T "body shame"! It's about GOOD he… https://t.co/UL983rUhXR 2 hours ago

Bronze_Adonia

Ashy Propaganduh RT @Independent: Whoopi Goldberg defends Lizzo after she was body-shamed: ‘I’m thrilled that she’s a big-figured woman’ https://t.co/M6arNG… 2 hours ago

OicOzzie

Olga I Chico Goldberg defends Lizzo after Michaels' body-shaming https://t.co/oDCO13XyLF 3 hours ago

limosforsale

Limos For Sale Goldberg defends Lizzo after Michaels' body-shaming https://t.co/eJt7jW27X2 3 hours ago

StaywokeV

StayWoke & Vote RT @vrb1955: Goldberg defends Lizzo after Michaels' body-shaming https://t.co/b4oUSdlxmJ 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.